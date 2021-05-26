Amazon’s ‘star’ product on Hot Sale is its discounted smart displays

Amazon Echo Show. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Among the many Echo devices that Amazon has in its catalog, lately there are some models that are grabbing all the attention, and they are basically the most versatile you can find.

We are obviously talking about Echo Show, the models with a screen that in Hot Sale are enjoying a discount that is an opportunity to get one of the most desired smart screens on the market.

What is an Echo with a screen good for?

Considering that controlling Alexa is as simple as launching a voice command, you’re probably wondering why you need a screen if all you’re going to say is “Alexa, turn off the lights.” Well, these models have an integrated camera that will allow you to use them as video calling devices, being able to call the Echo Show of a family member or friend to talk instantly while you see each other.

In addition, there are hidden functions such as the ability to turn the Echo Show into a video surveillance camera, or use it as a digital photo frame, so you will be able to do many things besides knowing the weather forecast, watch videos, listen to music or have it. of digital alarm clock.

Amazon Echo Show. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Models on offer

Something that you should take into account with these models offered is that they are not the latest versions that the manufacturer has released. Recently, Amazon introduced the Echo Show 5 Y Echo Show 8 second-generation models, some models that do not incorporate major changes beyond a new tracking camera present in the Echo Show 8 and a 2 megapixel camera in the case of the Echo Show 5.

Otherwise, the features are identical (Including processor and speaker), so unless you prefer the new colors of the new Echo Show 5 or the tracking camera of the new Echo Show 8, these sale models are still a great option ( the latest models do not have any kind of promotional discount).

Read more

The price of Echo Show 5 it goes down to $ 1,139 pesos, which places it in a magnificent range with which to finally get your smart speaker with a screen. Its size is perfect for placing it next to the bed or on the desk.

If what you prefer is something larger, the Echo Show 8 It will be great for you with its 8-inch screen. It will help you to see more clearly all the information offered by the assistant, in addition to that you will see yours better when you use the video call function.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | The cat ate his homework and it’s not a lie