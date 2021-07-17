Amazon’s satellite project adds Facebook experts

The new race for space opens another front with the addition of a team of experts of Facebook, who left this company, to prop up the Amazon satellite project.

The company that Jeff Bezos founded opens a new chapter to compete with the satellite constellation from Starlink, from his rival Elon Musk.

Since Amazon announced its plans to launch a constellation of satellites in 2019, Elon Musk has deepened the competition with Bezos to conquer space.

. @ JeffBezos copy 🐈 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2019

The Amazon Satellite Project

The group of specialists that joins the Amazon satellite project comes from Ars, a small satellite internet division that was owned by Facebook.

They are highly specialized engineers in optics, prototyping, mechanics and software.

In addition to specialists in aeronautical systems and wireless networks, which until this week worked to Mark Zuckerberg.

The news was confirmed for the first time in the specialized media The Information, in an article that detailed that at least 12 specialists will reinforce the Kuiper project from Amazon.

One of the names that joined the Amazon satellite project is Jin bains, who will assume the direction of the Kuiper Project.

What is the Kuiper Project?

Kuiper is Amazon’s satellite project to offer broadband internet globally.

The platform requires acsatellite onstelation similar to the one already operated by Elon Musk’s company, Starlink.

But Amazon is still in the early stages of its satellite internet project, despite the fact that this division already has a plant of more than 500 employees.

According to information related to this project, the company that Jeff Bezos founded intends to grow its plant by more than 250 jobs.

A race against time

But Amazon’s satellite project to offer the internet also faces a race against the clock.

The Kuiper project It has contemplated an investment of 10 billion dollars to launch a constellation of 3,236 satellites into low orbit.

The first goal will be 2023, the year in which Amazon intends to begin the launch of low-orbit satellites.

Kuiper’s plan is to start offering Bandwidth Internet once it manages to put the first 578 satellites into orbit.

As of that date, time will begin to run, as the company legally committed to launch and operate at least 1,618 satellites by 2026, in accordance with the rules established by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission of the United States).

Later, Amazon it would have until July 30, 2029 to complete the launch of the rest of its satellite constellation.

Starlink, Elon Musk’s competition

The new one space race It has Elon Musk and his Starlink satellite network in the lead for the moment.

Starlink has already put more than 1,500 satellites in low Earth orbit through the SpaceX division, which is collaborating with NASA on the project to get astronauts to Mars.

The company already offers service to at least 10,000 people around the world in a beta stage.

Even in Mexico it already has authorization from the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) to open operations in the country.