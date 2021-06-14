Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 is already underway

06/14/2021

Next Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Prime Day 2021 will be celebrated, and Amazon will launch great discounts on millions of products exclusively for all its Prime customers for 48 hours.

A shopping madness that will last 48 hours, and during which you can get discounts of even more than 40% on top quality products, endorsed by your own buyers.

The biggest shopping event of the year, which in all its editions has broken records, will officially begin in Spain at 00:00 on Monday 21 and will end on Tuesday 22 at 23:59. For 48 hours, the world’s largest ecommerce will launch exclusive offers on millions of products from multiple categories

It is also important to note that in this edition of Prime Day, Amazon has wanted to turn to small and medium-sized companies and has made a special selection of its products, which will be present not only during the two days of the event, but from now on.

In these previous days, Amazon will give 10 euros of promotional balance to buy during Prime Day to those Prime customers who spend 10 euros on products sold by SMEs and Spanish artisans in the Amazon store.

Prime customers can already get interesting offers on many of their products: 50% on fashion items from Amazon brands, 20% discount on food and Amazon Basics, and great discounts on a wide variety of products that we will tell them every day .

Prime Day, only for Prime users

To access the Amazon Prime Day offers, all you have to do is register as an Amazon Prime user from the web, being able to do so with a free 30-day trial without obligation. After this free period, the annual price is 3.99 euros per month, or 36 euros for the entire year, which represents a saving of 25%.

In addition to being able to enjoy all the Prime Day discounts, there are many other advantages to becoming an Amazon Prime user:

Safe, fast and free shipping, whereby millions of products arrive at the user’s home the same day or the day after the purchase made.

Free membership in the on-demand content platform.

Prime Video, which contains a catalog of more than 1,500 series and movies.

Priority access to Flash Offers, 30 minutes in advance with respect to other users.

Unlimited reading of hundreds of ebooks thanks to Prime Reading.

Unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.

Access to over 2 million ad-free songs with Amazon Music.

