Amazon’s offer on the iPhone 12 is ahead of Prime Day: it already drops to 766 euros in black | Technology

A few days before the expected Prime Day 2021 begins, Amazon has advanced some of the offers that will surely triumph, such as the one that affects the most sought after mobile of the moment.

Since it was put on sale, the price of the iPhone 12 in Apple stores has remained stable above 900 euros, although in other distributors it has been accumulating reduction after reduction, and that is excellent news for all its customers. potential buyers.

For now, at least in Spain, the one that has gone further is Amazon, than before the imminent arrival of Prime Day 2021 has lowered the price of the iPhone 12 64GB a bit more to make it cheaper than ever: it happens to cost only 766 euros.

They are about 142 euros discount, although it is a reduction that for now only affects the black model in that capacity, not the others, which remain around 799 euros, a price that is not bad at all.

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 2 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

In our analysis of the iPhone 12 we were able to put it to the test in all kinds of situations, so we are in a position to say that it is probably one of the best Apple phones in terms of value for money in recent years, a terminal that will have a long life. longer than usual.

In addition, shipping is free whether or not you have Amazon Prime. If you want, during the purchase you can add to your order Apple Care, the accident and breakage insurance offered by the manufacturer itself.

5G, OLED screen and up to WiFi 6

The technical characteristics of the iPhone 12 make it a mobile for many years, and there are few differences this year between its features and those offered by the Pro and Pro Max models, beyond the screen size and the quality of the cameras. .

For example, It already comes with 5G and WiFi 6, so connectivity is absolutely state-of-the-art and will continue to be for the next decade practically, something that makes this mobile will retain its value for much longer.

This is important if you plan to sell it in a few years to buy a new model, since you will be able to recoup a good part of the initial investment.

The screen also takes a quantum leap with the OLED panel, which consumes much less power and looks much better with much more true-to-life blacks.

