The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 caused thousands of companies around the world to take pencil and paper to analyze new strategies that allow them to resign the highest possible percentage of income. And the technology industry is no exception, especially if you take into account, for example, the oversupply of models available in the booming smartphone market.

This situation, put different manufacturers to adjust the numbers and reduce the price of their equipment when only a few months passed from their launch dates in some cases. But also, There are currently some key days on which some firms launch irresistible offers in order to market their products.

However, with the new restrictions on the dollar, it can be difficult to finance expenses abroad since the same are quoted in dollars. However, recently a new method went viral that allows dividing the expenses of the card and thus being able to better face the costs of buying abroad. The trick was viralized by a group of Argentines who for some time have been dedicated to finding good deals on Amazon and sharing tricks to buy better.

#PMF_OportunidadesOnline – Can I pay with 2 cards for a purchase? Yes. The reasons can be many, from not having enough limits in one, to wanting to cross the maturities on different dates. – Online Opportunities (@OporOnlineAr)

June 7, 2020

The trick is take advantage of the two or more credit cards to divide the expenses and thus be able to better face the purchase. “The reasons can be many, from not having enough limit in one, until you want to cross the maturities on different dates“they explain from the group’s Twitter account.

“While Amazon does not have a direct way to pay for an order with 2 cards, there is an alternative. A ‘balance charge’ must be made with one of the cards That balance only works for the country site in which it is done, “they added.” When they go to make the payment for their purchase, they use, on the one hand, that balance loaded with the 1st card, and with the 2nd card they pay the rest ” , they specified. That way the final price to pay will be less, for a better exchange rate applied by your credit card. The alternative is to drop weights, cwith which they fix the exchange rate when paying with VISA cards.

Amazon prepaid cards can be loaded and used from the same company website. Up to 5,000 euros can be charged and there is no limit to the number of times it can be charged or to its use. There are no commissions and you can use it for up to 10 years from the recharge date.