Finally arrived. As an ambitious project with four years of development, Amazon It is getting closer to the world of video game development with the official arrival to the industry within the MOBA genre.

Steam officially receives Crucible, the new gameplay proposal of the technology giant that was officially released a few hours ago.

Amazon Game Studios has been working on a shooting game called Crucible since 2016, but on Tuesday morning, the studio finally revealed some new details and a release date that isn’t too far off. Crucible It will be an exclusive team shooting game for PC, and is already available from this May 20.

Crucible lands modes at launch:

Heart of the Hives: a four-on-four mode with large, neutral bosses. The first team to kill three bosses and capture their “hearts” wins.

Alpha Hunters: Eight pairs of Hunters fight to be the final team standing.

Harvester command: Two teams of eight earn points by capturing and holding Essence Harvesters – the first team wins with 100 points.

You can download the game from the NEXT LINK.

Minimum requirements:

Processor: Intel i5-3570 or AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: GTX 660 or ATI Radeon HD 7850 (2GB versions)

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements:

Processor: Intel i5-6500 (3.2 Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 11

You can check out the official launch trailer, below:

