Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ will be the most expensive series ever

The series of The Lord of the rings produced by Amazon will be the most expensive in television history. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first season it will cost 465 million dollars for production concept.

The data comes from New Zealand, where the Morning Post confirmed that Amazon will spend about NZ $ 650 million. This amount, equivalent to 387.5 million euros, includes the production of the first season of The Lord of the Rings in there.

According to the Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, Stuart Nash, the Government of New Zealand and Amazon signed an agreement that will benefit both parties. On the one hand, investment in technology will boost the country’s economy, while Amazon will get a millionaire subsidy.

“What I can tell you is that Amazon will spend about $ 650 million on the first season alone,” said Stuart Nash. If we subtract the subsidy of 115 million that the Government of New Zealand will give, the first season of The Lord of the Rings would cost 350 million dollars.

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ would cost more than triple that of ‘Game of Thrones’

The last season of ‘Game of Thrones’ cost HBO $ 90 million.

Comparing the data, Amazon would spend more than triple what HBO invested in Game of Thrones. On average, each season of the series based on George RR Martin’s books cost $ 100 million. Only the last one reached 90 million, almost a quarter of what Amazon will pay.

It is worth mentioning that these figures are for production only. Amazon paid $ 250 million to buy the rights from The Lord of The Rings by JRR Tolkien. To all of the above we must add another millionaire figure for marketing.

Although The Lord of the Rings will become the most expensive TV series in history, this does not bother Amazon at all. The e-commerce giant announced long ago that it would spend more than 500 million in the first season. Despite this, the success of the series is not guaranteed and there are still many doubts to be resolved.

The Lord of the rings will have nothing to do with Peter Jackson’s work. None of the original actors were involved in the project, as were members of the production. The series will be shot entirely in New Zealand, albeit without the original sets from the film trilogy.

For now, the release date is unknown. The original plan aimed at a debut in late 2021, although the coronavirus pandemic affected the filming. The series will be in charge of JD Payne and Patrick McKay and the first two episodes will be directed by the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona (Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom).

