Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series Budget Will Blow Your Mind

As we E! News reported in 2017, Amazon’s streaming service arm confirmed they had acquired the TV rights to The Lord of the Rings for $ 250 million and made a multi-season commitment. The Prime Original series will be produced alongside the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema.

While no premiere date has been announced, we do know the cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom budge, Morfydd clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe muhafidin, Sophia nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan smith, Charlie vickers and Daniel Weyman.

