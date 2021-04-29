Amazon’s first-quarter results beat estimates, stocks rise

Apr 29 (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc beat Wall Street’s expectations for its first-quarter revenue on Thursday as the e-commerce giant continued to benefit from the online shopping boom fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The result sent its shares up 4% in after-hours trading.

The health crisis has altered the retail landscape, tipping the balance in favor of companies with strong e-commerce platforms.

Amazon said it expects operating profit for the current quarter to be between $ 4.5 billion and $ 8 billion.

Net sales increased to $ 108.52 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, down from $ 75.45 billion, beating the median analyst estimate of $ 104.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Jeffrey Dastin. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)