Amazon’s Echo Dot, Most Wanted Smart Speaker, Smashes It On Hot Sale With 40% Off

When special offer events such as the Hot Sale arrive, Amazon’s electronic and smart devices are always the protagonists. And this time it couldn’t be less.

And one of the most desired, the 4th generation Echo Dot, is being the protagonist with a 40% discount, allowing you to get one for just $ 899 pesos, that is, a saving of $ 600 pesos, or 40%, compared to its usual price of $ 1,499. A great opportunity to complete your home with that personal assistant you have always wanted.

If that price does not convince you, perhaps the more than 15,000 users who already enjoy the 4th generation Echo Dot and who have given it a near perfect average mark of 4.8 stars will.

What’s so special about it?

The 4th generation Echo Dot was introduced relatively recently, with the aim of taking over from the model we all know. Yes, the Echo Dot in the shape of a disc or pickup (3rd generation) is still sold, but the idea is that little by little we will all make the leap to its renovated brother, with a much more attractive design.

Gone is that more discreet and flat aspect; now the Echo Dot is a nice dial with a minimalist design and small proportions that follows offering the usual features. This is a smart capable speaker capable of interacting with you (via Alexa) and give you answers to thousands of questions of all kinds, in addition to executing all kinds of actions. You can this way from putting a timer 20 minutes so you don’t forget a cake in the oven at play the music of the artist you want (it is compatible with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and more), going through turning on the living room lights – for this you will need to have smart bulbs that synchronize and connect with the Echo, of course.

If you have other contacts who also have an Echo compatible or the Alexa app on your phone, you can also talk to them through your speaker -even if you have several in your house, in different rooms, you can use it to communicate with other rooms instantly or announce to the whole house that dinner she is ready.

Read more

Why buy it now?

The answer is easy: because it is on sale for the Hot Sale and it is the perfect time for it.

Thanks to your $ 600 pesos discount (40% less), Right now it is much more attractive to bet on this generation, since its price difference with the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is not that great.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | The strange case of Hasbullah Magomedov, an adult who looks like a five-year-old child