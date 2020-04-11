If you would like to try in the wonderful world of mechanical keyboards, but you do not want to have a keyboard that is too noisy, today you are in luck, since we are going to show you what the best silent mechanical keyboards that you can buy right now on Amazon.

As a small introduction, you should know that the mechanism that is under each letter and that detects that we are pressing is called switch. And on the mechanical keyboards we can find a wide variety of switches depending on how we want this pulse to be, and there is a whole world behind it. But, for now, what you have to stay with is that we want switches that are silent.

Cherry is the brand par excellence in this switch market, and today we are going to see many keyboards with Cherry MX Silent, quiet, linear switches from the company that have been quite successful lately. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the best silent mechanical keyboards you can buy from Amazon.

Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 and Corsair Strafe RGB

These first two keyboards that we are going to show you are signed by Corsair, one of the most prestigious companies in terms of gaming peripherals, and that they have brought to the world some of the quietest mechanical keyboards on the market, which is why they are at the top of this list.

Both keyboards have the Cherry MX Silent that we have told you about before, and they are also RGB, which means that thanks to the brand’s software, you can control its lighting to the millimeter, choosing the colors, the keys you want to light up, and the effects of the same.

These are complete keyboards, which have a numeric keyboard on their right side, and you should also know that both have the ñ key and with Spanish distribution, so it will be as if you bought any other keyboard you have tried. In addition, it has a palm rest that you can put on and take off as you wish.

Fnatic STREAK and Fnatic miniSTREAK

Secondly we have the Fnatic STREAK and miniSTREAK. To be clear, the difference between the two is that the miniSTREAK does not have a numeric keypad, which saves some space, while the other does. Personally, I prefer keyboards without the number part on the right, since I use it a little and I prefer to save space, but for tastes, colors.

The thing is, these two they also have the Cherry MX Silent, And they will offer you a very good experience when typing for hours, since they also have an included wrist rest that you can put on and take off and that can be a great ally if you spend a lot of time typing on this keyboard.

These keyboards are also RGB, so using the company’s software you will also be able to control the colors and lighting of the keyboard, and it also has a fully-featured USB port on the keyboard so you can connect what you want without having to go to the computer.

Ajazz AK33

He Ajazz AK33 has been my previous keyboard, and the truth is that it is an ideal device for my taste, since it is very compact, without a numeric keypad, and offers a very good experience for a very low price. In relation to quality price, we are facing an insurmountable device.

This does not have software to control lighting, but is controlled directly from the keyboard with a couple of keys intended for it, which make things very easy.

And the Ajazz AK33 is a silent mechanical keyboard, but it does not have the Cherry MX, but ride the Foxes Black, switches that are also quite quiet and very worthwhile to write without making a fuss.

Razer Blackwidow Lite Stormtrooper Edition

Lastly we have this Razer alternative with silent orange switches that also it has customization on the occasion of Star Wars, and that is something that will even be reflected in the lighting software of the device.

The keyboard features floating keys, easy to remove for cleaning. Yes, just like the Ajazz AK33, has a US layout, so there is no ñ key. Although, if you click on the button next to the L, an ñ will also be put. That is, in the design there is no ñ key, but this is in the same place.

Beyond this, it is an extremely interesting keyboard and with which you can enjoy a lot typing and playing, in addition to having the guarantee that you are dealing with a Razer device.

