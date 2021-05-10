Amazon’s best-selling soundbar costs just $ 37

Strange, but true: this soundbar is only $ 37! (Photo: Amazon)

If you always have to turn on subtitles, if you find yourself constantly muttering “what did that say?” or if you tend to go back 10 seconds to understand dialogue, you may need to introduce a sound bar into your life.

A sound bar is a simple add-on you can add to your entertainment system, and it profoundly enhances the sound. And the truth is that we have found a gem: the Majority Bowfell soundbar for televisions costs just $ 37 at Amazon. It’s Amazon’s best-selling soundbar, with an impeccable five-star rating from more than 3,300 users. Elegant and discreet, it will blend seamlessly into your living room (or any room).

Cinema-quality sound

Do you miss going to the movies? We also. This soundbar fulfills part of that desire by delivering flawlessly clear sound. The Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar – which is 38 centimeters wide and has 50-watt speakers – uses special HD sound technology to enhance on-screen dialogue. This means that dialogue will be heard perfectly without having to turn the TV volume up to a very high level. Voices are heard clearly and in detail, while other sounds are kept at the appropriate volume.

“I can’t believe how cool this soundbar is,” said a satisfied Amazon buyer. “I wanted something with which I can listen to the Amazon Music and Spotify apps on my Roku, so I don’t have to connect a phone or tablet to the speaker. Wow, I was surprised at how good it sounds. Then we watched a movie with my family and we were very happy that the sound quality in the living room was similar to that of a cinema. “

It even has a built-in subwoofer that boosts the bass!

Everyone to the movies, but at home. This soundbar makes any seat in the house the best seat (Photo: Amazon).

Three audio modes

You can play it whenever you want: the Majority Bowfell TV soundbar has three modes (music, movies and dialogue) that allow you to enjoy everything you want on TV. Just press the button on the remote and automatically adjust audio levels without changing settings. These modes enhance the music, bring out ambient effects, and improve overall dialogue. No more having to turn up the volume to listen to dialogue.

Read more

“Grandma was cursing the TV because she didn’t understand the dialogue, even though the background sounds and music were loud,” shared a user who gave it a five-star rating. “So we bought this inexpensive speaker that works very well and it solved the problem for us without spending too much.”

It’s so easy to set up your new Majority Bowfell TV soundbar. You just have to connect it using an RCA connector or with an optical cable. It also has a USB and bluetooth port, so you can bring your own music to a party with a USB stick, smartphone or tablet. You can even connect it to your laptop.

Seriously, at $ 37, it’s obviously a steal.

