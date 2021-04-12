Amazon’s best-selling portable speaker costs just $ 24

Get the party started: save up to 30% on OontZ bluetooth speakers (Photo: Amazon).

You may not have realized how important it is to have a good speaker until you’ve heard one in action and immersed yourself in the crisp, clear melodies it emits. Wouldn’t you like to do it right now? If you’re looking for an upgrade, you’re in luck: Amazon.com has one of the highest-rated bluetooth speakers on sale.

From waterproof portable speakers to surround sound systems, there is a perfect sale item for all types of user. For these prices (starting at just $ 24), you can take a speaker for yourself and another to brighten the day (or the year) for a friend.

96,300 Amazon users have rated it five stars: that means a lot of love (Photo: Amazon).

On sale for just $ 24 (previously $ 35), Amazon’s best-selling portable bluetooth speaker – the OontZ Angle 3 – is a safe bet. So much so that more than 96,0000 Amazon buyers have given it a perfect five-star rating, which is not easy to achieve. And because? Because it delivers clear sound, deep bass, and it’s pretty.

Buyers trust the long battery life (over 14 hours) and easy setup. “It’s the best bluetooth speaker I’ve ever owned,” enthused one user who gave it a five-star rating. “It lasts for days on a single recharge and pairs easily … It’s sturdy and really well made.”

These speakers are waterproof and will keep you going for hours (Photo: Amazon).

You’ve met the older brother, now say hi to the twins. This wireless stereo system, which is also an Amazon.com best seller, includes two speakers that can be kept within 100 feet of each other to provide an immersive sound experience, both indoors and outdoors. Compatible with Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and any other device with bluetooth, it is the improvement you have been waiting for.

“These speakers are perfect for our living room,” shared another user who gave it a five-star rating. “Very good stereo separation, the bluetooth connection is reliable, the battery lasts a long time. Considering they don’t have a subwoofer, the bass is decent and the volume is adequate to fill the entire space. “

