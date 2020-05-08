Last March, the vast majority of film and television productions were temporarily suspended due to the global pandemic. Among those productions were the aftermath of ‘Avatar’ and the long-awaited Amazon series of‘The Lord of the Rings’Two shootings that were taking place in New Zealand.

However, after more than a month, things start to change and the two productions will resume shortly thanks to new health and safety protocols dictated by the New Zealand government. According to Deadline, sources from the country’s Film Commission have confirmed that some film and television productions are already underway and that the rest will do so in the coming days.

Keep in mind that New Zealand is one of the countries that has had the best control over the pandemic, with only 1,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 registered deaths.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Geraldy and Sigourney Weaver return for ‘Avatar 2” The film will also feature Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement and Oona Chaplin along with a series of young actors.

James Cameron recently said that Lang will return for all ‘Avatar’ sequels again as the villain, Colonel Quaritch. Cameron will direct all of the sequels and be a producer alongside Jon Landau through Lightstorm Entertainment. Regarding the scripts, they will be the work of Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

20th Century Fox and Lightstorm Entertainment previously announced the release dates for the four Avatar sequels, which will have a combined budget of more than $ 1 billion. The first sequel, ‘Avatar 2‘began filming on September 25 with a view to a premiere that will arrive onDecember 17, 2021.

Then thethird part-which has been filmed at the same time as the second- will do so on December 22, 2023, the fourth on December 19, 2025 and the fifth and last (at least for the moment) on December 17, 2027. That s, Cameron has already warned that he will not make the fourth and fifth installment if the previous two do not have the expected success.

On the other hand, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Crdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman to lead the cast of the long-awaited television series of‘The Lord of the Rings’.

Set in Middle-earth, this ambitious, multi-million dollar television adaptation produced by Amazon Studios alongside the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Entertainment, exploring new plots that precede J.R.R.’s ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’. Tolkien – The series is expected to debut in 2021.