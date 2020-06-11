RIO DE JANEIRO.

When tens of thousands of fires broke out last year in the Amazon, the largest rain forest on the planet seemed more threatened than ever. But the impending new burning season could be worse, with problems fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Firstly, because the large number of cut trees can cause even greater fires than last year.

Next, because the smoke will cause an influx in emergencies due to respiratory diseases in a region where hospitals are overwhelmed by covid-19.

And finally, because the two crises can feed into each other: the pandemic reduces personnel and the means to deal with forest fires, and these increase health problems.

In August of last year, the landscapes of the burning jungle caused a worldwide outcry and the smoke that was emitted from the calcined areas darkened the sky of Sao Paulo, thousands of kilometers from those areas.

The Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM) warned on Monday that burning, which begins in June with the dry season, may be much more devastating this year.

The fires are caused by illegal farmers and livestock keepers, thereby clearing the land after logging.

Last year, that process was left unfinished because the government, under strong internal and external pressure, sent the army to control the fires.

“A deforested area of ​​at least 4,500 km2 in the Amazon, equivalent to three times the municipality of Sao Paulo, is ready for burning,” writes the IPAM report.

Since then, logging has increased.

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon totaled 1,843 km2 in the first five months of 2020, according to data from satellite observations, so that the 4,500 km2 already ready to become ashes could double until August, according to estimates by cited scientists by IPAM.

“If only 60% of that area were burned, we would have a fire season similar to that of 2019. And if 100% were burned, we would witness an unprecedented health calamity in the Amazon region, which would exacerbate the one caused by the covid -19 », he adds.

Firewood

The fires last year raised a wave of criticism against President Jair Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic who aims to legalize agricultural and mining activities in protected areas of the Amazon.

The far-right president initially minimized the magnitude of the fires that devastated the area in a prolonged dry season, with high temperatures.

Finally, he decided to send the army, and the strategy paid off, at least in the short term.

«In many areas where I have worked (…), all that remains is to burn, but the forest has already been felled. Then the story can be seen from another angle: when will they burn it? » says Erika Berenguer, specialist in Amazonian subjects at the universities of Oxford and Lancaster.

«If it burns now (…), we will have respiratory diseases caused by smoke and Covid. A filthy situation! »Said Berenguer.

Divert attention

Brazil, which has 60% of the Amazon jungle, is the third country with the highest number of deaths from the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Amazon region was particularly hit by the disease; its hospitals are overwhelmed and indigenous populations are particularly exposed to ailments brought from abroad.

The Amazonas state, with a surface that triples that of Spain, only has an intensive care unit in its capital, Manaus.

The municipal services were forced to carry out burials in mass graves and to keep corpses in refrigerated trucks pending the burial.

The pandemic further reduced the authorities’ ability to curb deforestation.

While the good people and the police are dedicated to mitigating the virus, the bandits are still not in quarantine. There is a lack of control in this matter, linked to the covid-19 crisis, “said André Guimaraes, director of IPAM, in an interview with the O Globo newspaper.

The double pressure could be deliberate.

We have the possibility of taking advantage of this moment in which the attention of the press is focused almost exclusively on the covid (…) to gradually modify the entire regulation and simplify rules ”in that field, proposed the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, in a ministerial meeting in April.

“This disastrous combination can put even more pressure on the region’s health system,” says IPAM.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior