Forget your concept of family or country membership. The rider Yvonne Losos de Muñiz is the opposite of what is stipulated as normal. He was born in Nigeria and lived in Kenya. After that, he moved to Canada and, later, to the Dominican Republic.

Her parents – both Canadian nationals – also grew up in different places. Her father is of Polish origin and grew up in India. Her mother was born in Germany but grew up in Iran. “We are not the typical family in any sense,” says Yvonne Losos de Muñiz.

In addition to this, and as a professional athlete, Losos de Muñiz has trained in many other places, such as Germany, Spain or Florida. “Since I started competing, I have been where the competitions are. I am continually traveling to compete and train because, unfortunately, in the Dominican Republic there is nothing for me. I’m on the road a lot. ”

“I don’t belong anywhere,” he says jokingly. “There was no other option,” says Losos de Muñiz, than to love animals. The family started life in Africa due to the work of their father. “My father was writing a book. I was investigating the impact of tropical diseases on pets. He was, for a long time, one of the leading experts in the field. It was great for the children to grow up like this. It was fantastic!”.

“My education in Kenya was a true fantasy. Even when I was a child and went to Canada, I would tell the children how I grew up in Kenya, riding among the zebras and the animals of the Serengeti, and they did not believe me. But that’s how my life was. It was, you know, galloping down the roads to the plains of Africa. So telling those things when I was young, in my teens, was something that people didn’t believe. They told me ‘it can’t be’. But it was so, “he recalls.

“For example, I had to ride among the dogs, because there were so many in the area. But sometimes we had to go home because the predators were hunting the dogs. My parents didn’t want us to be part of the hunt. I had a fantastic education, and this was the way to learn to ride. The rule was not to fall because anything could haunt you. It was wonderful! ”Exclaims the Amazon.

Impressive rendering

Amazing.

“Representing the Dominican Republic is simply impressive, incredible. I am probably the luckiest athlete in the world. ”

