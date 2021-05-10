Amazon Workout Clothes – Top Rated Exercise and Gym Outfits

Hard fact: No one likes fussing with a rolled-up waistband that won’t stay put, fixing annoying straps, or adjusting uncomfortable sneakers while at the gym. If you’re like me and you look for any excuse to leave a workout early, the right kind of clothes and shoes is absolutely essential for having a good workout. That’s why we’ve rounded up 22 of the best Amazon workout clothes for ya, so you never have to waste your precious workout time and money on less-than-average activewear.

Whether you’re a gym rat or just trying to get back into the fitness swing of things, we’ve gathered all the exercise clothing necessities you’ll need to feel comfortable and supported during your workouts so you can stay focused on whatever rep or set you’re doing and not have to worry if your pants are see-through (the worst). Ahead, the best leggings and sweatpants (yup, including a certain TikTok-famous pair of leggings), sneakers, sports bras, workout tops, and more. If you prefer running outdoors, stretching at home to a YouTube video, or lifting heavy at the gym, you’ll for sure find a thing or two on this list for you.

1. These Compression Leggings

ICONI Women’s Seamless High-Waisted Legging Gray Small

If you like your workout clothes to offer support and control, these compression leggings are * it *. The thick fabric and supportive waistband make these leggings totally squat-proof, but the sweat-wicking material means you’ll still stay cool throughout your sesh.

2. This Workout Top With Built-In Bra

Padded Sports Bra Tank Top (S, Light Blue)

Is it a crop top or a sports bra? Trick question! It’s both! Wear this workout top — which has removable pads for light support — to the gym, then wear it out as a top with your friends. But like, wash it in between, k?

3. These Compression Shorts

These high-waist compression shorts have 4.3 stars and more than 48,000 reviews. Yep, you read that right. Forty. Eight. Thousand. Between the hidden adjustable drawstring waistband, two big side pockets, and hidden waistband pocket, we can see why they’re a favorite.

4. This Sleeveless Top

Twist Back Flowy Tank Top

If you prefer wearing airy tanks over fitted shirts to work out (same), this top with breathable fabric will help you stay cool and not stuck to clingy fabric.

5. These Lounge Leggings

Savage X Legging

Savage X Fenty amazon.com

Made from a super-soft, lightweight fabric, these comfy high-rise leggings are one pair of leggings you’ll want to wear all day long.

6. This Loose Tank Top

Workout Tank Tops

icyzone amazon.com

$ 23.99

You won’t get overheated while running in this racerback tank designed with super-deep armholes and made with moisture-wicking, lightweight, and breathable fabric. Did we mention you get a whole pack of three in different colors when you buy one?

7. These TikTok-Famous Leggings

You’ve 100 percent heard of these leggings if you’ve spent any time at all on TikTok. But if you still have yet to buy a pair, this is your sign to get on that. Almost 60,000 Amazon shoppers swear that these leggings will make your peach look extra peachy — and they’re squat-proof, too.

8. This Bamboo Sports Bra

If you loved the Boody Shaper Bra (you’re not alone, all the celebs do too) but need something with a tad more support for your low-impact workouts, pick up this sports bra version. Its got everything you love about the shaper bra — bamboo viscose fabric to help you stay cool, no uncomfy underwire or clips — but with a little more structure, thanks to removable padding and four-way stretch.

9. These Soft Sneakers

Bondi 7 Running Shoes

HOKA ONE ONE amazon.com

$ 209.90

Thanks to the soft memory foam and cushiony ride, these running sneakers will have you feeling like you’re walking (err, running) on ​​clouds. The fact that they come in a bunch of cool color combos doesn’t hurt either.

10. These Breezy Running Shorts

C9 Champion Women’s 3.5

C9 Champion amazon.com

$ 19.99

And since you’ll need a pair of running shorts to go with those new running sneakers, why not add this pair to your cart while you’re at it ?! Amazon reviewers love these for the ultra-wide waistband that helps them stay in place for the whole ride.

11. These Slim-Fit Sweats

Slim-Fit Joggers

Leggings Depot amazon.com

$ 16.99

This pair of lightweight joggers made from a soft, stretchy, non-see-through fabric is perfect for a jog, but they’re also great for yoga, pilates, or just running errands.

12. This Workout Set

Sucker for a matching set? You’ll love this crop top and legging duo. You’re gonna be so obsessed with it that you’ll want it in all the colors. (And there are a lot.)

13. This Fully Supportive Sports Bra

Elite Performance Camisole

Raise your hand if you currently wear two sports bra at once. Well, now you don’t have to because this wire-free sports bra with a high neckline, adjustable straps, and hook-and-eye closure provides all the support with none of the bounce or spillage.

14. These Versatile Bike Shorts

High Waist Biker Short

Babes and Felines amazon.com

$ 45.00

Found: The * perfect * high-waist bike shorts. They’re stretchy but not sheer, comfy but controlled, and perfect for wearing out or while working out.

15. These High-Waist Yoga Pants

High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

These leggings have not one, not two, but three pockets that are made with soft, opaque fabric, and come in a million different colors. What’s not to love ?!

16. This Long-Sleeve Workout Top

Compression Long Sleeve Shirt

Just because it’s long-sleeve doesn’t mean you’re gonna burn up wearing this crop top. Made with a lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, this top will help you stay cool and controlled during your workouts.

17. These Ankle-Length Leggings

High Waist 7/8 Compression Workout Leggings

If you find yourself rolling up the bottoms of your leggings but don’t want to do a cropped pant, go with something in between, like a 7/8 length. These leggings have 4.3 stars and a lot of happy customers who rave about the quality, fit, and affordable price.

18. These Sneakers for Squats

All Star Hi Top Sneaker

Converse amazon.com

$ 89.95

Do you even lift ?! If you do, then you definitely need a pair of classic Chucks next time you step up to the squat rack. The ankle support and flat soles make them * chefs kiss * when lifting heavy.

19. This Cute Yoga Bra

Standard All Around Sports Bra

Core 10 amazon.com

$ 19.70

The strappy design paired with the compression fit makes this elastic pull-on sports bra as cute as it is functional.

20. These Top-Rated Yoga Pants

High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala amazon.com

$ 27.00

You might know these as a dupe for a much more expensive pair of yoga pants, but soon you’ll just know them as your favorite yoga pants. They feel like you’re wearing nothing but still keep you fully covered with opaque fabric — it’s easy to see how they’re a No. 1 bestseller.

21. This Racerback Tank

Beyond Yoga Women’s Spacedye Slim Racerback Tank, Black / White, Large

Beyond Yoga amazon.com

$ 66.00

Never have to worry about putting on a bra with this tank that comes with a built-in bra. It can even double up as a top too if you have to head somewhere after your workout.

22. This Lightweight Jacket

Alo Yoga Women’s Cool Breaker Jacket, Black, Small

Alo Yoga amazon.com

$ 150.99

Before you’re really breaking a sweat, you might feel a lil chilly! Alo’s Cool Breaker Jacket is the perfect thing to throw on at the start of your exercises, during, or after because it’s nice and loose, and it’s fashionable too.

