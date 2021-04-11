Amazon workers seek to create the first union in that company

The scrutiny of the first votes leaned towards “no”. The Amazon worker count can be followed by video conference.

The scrutiny of the first votes to decide whether to create in an Alabama warehouse what could be the first Amazon workers union in the United States turned out this Thursday very contrary to the interests of the unionists, with the “no” surpassing the ” yes ”for more than double.

If he wins the proposal, he would be the first syndicated on Amazon.

With approximately half of the votes counted, there were 463 workers in favor of organizing unions. While those opposed to the proposal reached 1,101, in a count that can be followed virtually by videoconference.

To win, both the “yes” and “no” must reach 1,608 votes, which would mean more than 50% of the 3,215 ballots cast.

The scrutiny began this Thursday after practically two whole weeks of discussions between the company and the unionists. The process was carried out manually, behind closed doors and during which, according to union sources, Amazon rejected several hundred votes.

The count stopped at 6:00 p.m. local time and will resume on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

In the event that neither party reaches 1,608 votes, the scrutiny would take longer, since then the votes whose validity has been questioned would come into play and which would have to be re-examined on a case-by-case basis.

The firm led by Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, is the second largest employer in the country, only behind the hypermarket chain Walmart. Since the start of the pandemic, it has skyrocketed both its activity and its profits and has hired tens of thousands of new workers.

The company does not have an Amazon worker union in the US and is known for its strong opposition to the organizing efforts of its employees.

Argument used by some employees to create the union.

From what could be a pioneer, the vote is being very followed throughout the country. US President Democrat Joe Biden implicitly alluded to this case when he did, in early March. He defended unions and the right to organize.