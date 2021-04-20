Amazon with bearish pattern due to new decline in stocks: Chart

hello.com

Glenn Close’s Year of Contrasts: Nominated for Best and Worst Actress for the Same Role

The same year that she is nominated for both best actress at the Oscars and worst at the Razzies, Glenn Close could achieve a career milestone. After fifty years in the profession, the interpreter has received with open arms, and up to eight occasions, the possibility of taking one of the precious statuettes, but until now she has not been able to win the prize. This time he is up for the award for his role in Hillbilly, a rural elegy, the film that you can see on Netflix tells the story of a small American town so small that no one wants to return. Although the film has not received the best reviews, it could become one that is difficult to forget. – Glenn Close’s vindictive speech at the Golden Globes that raised the public from their seats If cases like Leonardo DiCaprio’s were highly commented on because, after twenty years of career and four Oscar nominations, he did not take his statuette until the fifth … Why is no one talking about Glenn Close having seven failed attempts? The actress is equated in this new edition of the awards to the Irish interpreter Peter O’Toole, who was given an honorary award in 2002 but had previously lost eight times. The interpreter, known for his participation in films such as Troy or, above all, Lawrence of Arabia, died at the age of 81 in 2013. There is no one with more options and no victory, the next being Richard Burton or Amy Adams with six “almost I’ll take it”. Which are already more than those who were criticized of the protagonist of Titanic. – Glenn Close was not the protagonist of the Spirit Awards … it was his dog! For Glenn Close, the Oscar race, which comes with a lot of press, a lot of events and a lot of social life, has changed a lot since she received her first nomination in 1982 for The World According to Garp. “It’s great to make Zoom calls and be able to talk to people; it gives me the feeling that if you are in the room you see people’s faces, but when you are in a very large group it is very difficult to have the conversations that we have had this year “, has counted the interpreter in an interview with Variety. “I love my fellow actors and being able to have a quiet conversation together. Talk about whatever they have asked us. It has been very enriching, I feel very grateful, we have a fantastic community,” shared the protagonist of The Good Wife. But the changes go beyond the pandemic, because the precovid red carpets were something totally different than they were when she started: “At Garp’s premiere in Los Angeles, if I remember correctly, it was in that big theater in Westwood and John Lithgow and I bring our own clothes, from our closet, “recalls 74-year-old Glenn. “You just had to enter the ceremony. Now it has totally changed,” he commented. – Chadwick Boseman could receive the Oscar posthumously after Heath Ledger Of course, forty years later the profession has changed a lot, but Glenn continues to offer his best for a world of cinema that is still adapting so that there is room for everyone, including older women. Artists such as Jane Fonda have criticized on more than one occasion how demanding Hollywood is with the female gender, but in the case of the protagonist, among her roles in recent years there seems to have been room for all kinds of projects: from box offices such as Guardians of the Galaxy even worthy of Oscar as The Good Wife. However, this is the first time in history that an interpreter is nominated for the most famous film awards for the same role for which he enters the race for a Razzie. Which shows that, either there are very few films this year, or that nothing can stop the actress this year from taking the well-deserved award.