Amazon wins the battle against the European Union and taxes

Amazon has won the final battle that proves it right in the fight against the European Union and the open dispute over tax refunds and state aid.

According to Reuters, the American giant has beaten the European Union and is sparing about 250 million euros ($ 303 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg. All after the procedure opened by the Union regarding the preferential theater in tax matters.

The European Union has not been able to demonstrate that Luxembourg offered Amazon a favorable deal regarding state tax aid. As the General Court of the EU has ruled, the commission again fails to prove its arguments:

“The Commission did not prove with the required legal standard that there was an undue reduction in the tax burden of a European subsidiary of the Amazon group.” EU Court ruling

The giant was immersed in a legal process after the European regulator accuse Amazon of violating EU tax rules. In particular, having obtained favorable treatment in the payment of taxes in Luxembourg through tax aid.

A case similar to that of Apple and taxes in Ireland

This represents a blow to the plans of the European Union in a dispute similar to Apple and taxes in Ireland. Another stone in the European Union’s crusade against state aid that supposedly favors the tech giants.

In fact, the Court’s ruling follows a similar approach, as we say, to the 13,000 million euros that the European Union claimed from Apple in taxes to Ireland. A process also opened for alleged state aid.

The Luxembourg government has maintained a similar position to that of Ireland with Apple, pointing out that the ruling has made it clear that the tax agreement did not imply state aid, or an advantage that could distort competition. And therefore, it does not imply a violation of community tax regulations.

For its part, Vestage and the European regulator that has kept the dispute with Amazon open, will examine the decision of the General Court before deciding, start the appeal process and appeal to the Superior Court of the European Union

