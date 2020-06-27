The US multinational Amazon announced on Tuesday the creation of a fund initially endowed with $ 2 billion to be invested in companies whose products or services “facilitate” the transition to a low-greenhouse gas economy.

The firm led by Jeff Bezos named the initiative “Climate Commitment Fund” and framed it in the goal set last year to become a carbon-neutral company by 2040, that is, to remove as much carbon dioxide of the atmosphere as the one that emits.

The companies in which the fund will invest are linked to multiple aspects of Amazon’s activity, from transportation to energy generation and storage, and although the company described the $ 2 billion as an “initial” investment, it did not He specified what time limit has been set to proceed or if these will be followed by other endowments in the future.

“Companies around the world and of all sizes will be considered, from startups to consolidated firms. Each investment will be valued based on its potential to accelerate the path to zero carbon and help protect the planet for generations to come,” said Bezos. .

In addition, the firm in Seattle (Washington state, USA) also announced on Tuesday that its new intention is to provide all its operations with renewable energy in 2025, five years ahead of schedule, something in which it is progressing mainly through energy projects. wind and solar.

In early January, hundreds of Amazon workers, from software engineers to business analysts, publicly challenged the company and criticized its climate policy, despite the fact that, according to them, the company had threatened to fire anyone who skipped its protocols. Communication.

In an entry on the Medium platform entitled “Amazon employees share our opinions on the company’s business”, promoted by the group of workers of the company “For Climate Justice”, the signatories denounced what, in their opinion, it is “the hypocrisy” of the firm that Bezos directs.

“It is unacceptable that Amazon continues to help the oil and natural gas industry extract fossil fuels while trying to silence employees who want to speak out,” said Amelia Graham-McCann, senior business analyst and one of the signatories.

👍 like 😍 love 🤣 fun 🤣 surprised 😡 angry 😢 sad