Amazon will not let you lose any object with this curious tracker

Tile Mate and Tile Pro are two object locators that you can use with your Android mobile to find your keys, wallet, backpack or any other object.

If you are the typical person who often forgets your wallet, keys, backpack and other personal items, it is best that you buy this curious gadget so you do not lose them again. It’s about the locator Tile Mate, a small search engine that you can link to these objects to know where they are at all times. This version, the basic one, has 60 meter search radius and one year battery, and it can be yours for just over 20 euros in Amazon.

If you are looking for something more advanced, you can opt for the Tile Pro version, with a 120 meter search radius and 2 year battery. You can buy it right now at Amazon for about 38 euros. Let’s get to know both versions of the tracker thoroughly.

A tracker with wide compatibility and battery

Tile Mate is a tracker that you can attach to your personal items, such as wallets or keys, to know at all times where they are using your mobile. This basic version reaches a 60 meter search radius and has a ultra-slim design that allows a more comfortable use. Without a doubt, it is one of the best alternatives to Apple’s AirTag, offering you a 1-year battery.

This version is compatible with devices Android and iOS, and also with Alexa and Google Smart Home, so you can ask your smart devices to inform you about the location of your keys, for example. Furthermore, the Tile Mate is waterproof, so you don’t have to worry if it gets wet in the rain.

More advanced features offered by the Tile Pro, which will sound when you are inside a 120 meter radius so you can find it. It works with batteries that offer a 2 year life, so changing them every so often will not be a concern.

Of course, it is also waterproof, and works with devices Android and iOS, and with Alexa and Google Smart Home. Its price, as we have mentioned, is 38 euros. In conclusion, if you are one of those who regularly lose objects such as keys, wallet or purse, this locator will help you find them.

