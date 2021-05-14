Amazon will hire 75,000 people with salaries of $ 17 an hour on average



The company also offers hiring bonuses of up to $ 1,000.

There is good news for everyone who is looking for work to get ahead during these challenging times. And is that the giant of internet sales, Amazon announced that it plans to hire 75,000 people to add to its package shipping and logistics system throughout the US and Canada..

The company had already recently announced that it would give salary increases to workers in its shipping and transportation networks. In these positions, people can start out earning a salary of more than $ 17 an hour, in addition to hiring bonuses of up to $ 1,000.

In addition, Amazon offers benefits to full-time employees that are not usually given in other companies, such as health, vision and dental insurance, 401 (k) with 50% company contribution, paid maternity leave and access to company-funded training.

One such training program is Amazon’s Career Choice, which prepares 95% of tuition in high-demand careers that employees want to study.

“We expect to hire 75,000 people in our shipping and transportation networks. Working at Amazon also includes an unwavering commitment to safety, especially as we continue to experience a global pandemic. In addition to the great salaries and solid benefits available to new hires from day one, we offer a $ 100 benefit to new employees who enter Amazon already immunized against COVID-19”Said Alicia Boler Davis, vice president of global customer service for Amazon.

It should be noted that Amazon began hosting vaccination events at its Missouri, Nevada, and Kansas shipping centers. Currently, the vaccination program is in more than 250 locations throughout the US and Canada.

Amazon also partnered with local authorities to vaccinate the families of its workers. In addition, the company provides free trials to frontline workers at more than 800 locations globally.

At this time, the hiring of 75,000 jobs is already taking place. If you want to apply, you can visit the portal visit amazon.com/apply to see where jobs are available and submit your application

It should be noted that the majority of job openings are in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.

