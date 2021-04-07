Amazon will distribute ‘The Tomorrow War’, fantastic blockbuster starring Chris Pratt

It’s official: Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to ‘The Tomorrow War‘, a film produced by Skydance Media, directed by Chris McKay and starring Chris Pratt. The company has not released figures, although Variety earlier this year announced that the agreement could be around $ 200 million.

This sci-fi action film, which was originally scheduled to be released in theaters around the world by Paramount Pictures this past Christmas, will now premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on February 2. July 2021.

‘The King of Zamunda’ and ‘Without remorse’ are two other films that were also to be distributed by Paramount but that indirectly, due to the pandemic, have ended up on Prime Video.

In ‘The Tomorrow War‘, the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist and her father on a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

“‘The Tomorrow War’ will be an event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” stated Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Director Chris McKay has created this brilliant action-packed sci-fi adventure that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and reach their hearts with the father-daughter story. We couldn’t be more pleased to continue our relationship with him. Chris Pratt, who brings a star power to the film, joins David Ellison and the Skydance team as we share this exciting story with fans. “

“I am very proud of this incredible cast and crew who have worked under difficult circumstances to create a unique and original action and science fiction film … something that is increasingly rare. To see this team of actors, actresses and professionals creating A mix of action, horror, comedy and drama, it was a dream come true and I hope it will excite audiences this summer as well, “said director Chris McKay.

“It’s great to partner once again with Amazon to release another movie under the Skydance label,” said Skydance CEO David Ellison. “Jen and the marketing team have been extremely successful in making movie premieres on Amazon a must-see event, and with Chris Pratt as the headliner it all goes up a notch.”

‘The Tomorrow War‘is a film from Amazon Studios, Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures that features a cast led by Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Academy Award winner JK Simmons. .

Directed by Chris McKay (‘Batman: The LEGO Movie’) and written by Zach Dean (‘Voyagers’), the film was produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner. The executive producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer, with Samantha Nisenboim serving as co-producer.