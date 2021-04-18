Amazon will continue to rise in the stock market despite the departure of Jeff Bezos

In the new annual letter to shareholders, Jeff Bezos has acknowledged that he will be his last as CEO of Amazon. Although this has not made Wall Street lose faith for the firm. Although the leadership change is being watched very closely.

“Well, I think Bezos will probably go on to be the best entrepreneur of this generation in a way like Steve Jobs and Bills Gates were. We’ll see about the next generation. It’s a loss for the company,” said veteran EvercoreISI technology analyst Mark Mahaney on Yahoo Finance Live.

Bezos stunned the corporate world in February by announcing that he would rise to the role of CEO in the third quarter.

Shares with the most potential according to the market consensus

Ibex 35 shares with more potential according to the market consensus. 5 of them with more than 20% potential.

In his place will be his right hand Andy Jassy, ​​current CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Jassy joined after Amazon’s IPO in 1997 and has built the AWS business from below for almost two decades.

Bezos said in the new letter to shareholders: “I want to especially thank Andy Jassy for agreeing to take over as CEO. It is hard work with a lot of responsibility. Andy is brilliant and has the highest standards. I guarantee that Andy will not allow that the universe will make us typical. It will gather the energy necessary to keep alive in us what makes us special. That will not be easy, but it is fundamental. I also predict that it will be satisfying and fun. Thank you, Andy. “

Mahaney is hopeful about Amazon’s future with Jassy at the helm. He has put Amazon on his list of best ideas and assigned it a target price of $ 4,000 on the stock.

“I would say that kind of transition [de liderazgo] it’s not necessarily a good thing. The way they set it up is the best thing they could have done, “added Mahaney.

Even with the major leadership transition looming, other Wall Street analysts have been very bullish on Amazon in recent weeks. Their collective point of view: The business is leading and the valuation too convincing to downgrade the stock simply because Bezos is handing over to Jassy.

“While the company will face difficult top-line comparisons in the coming quarters, we see a favorable scenario for equities through the 2021 balance sheet as 1) top line growth rates are likely to remain strong (in the 20% range, per our estimates), 2) AWS and cloud computing trends remain strong, and 3) profitability gains materialize as high-margin business segments scale further and Amazon invested heavily in 2020 (including COVID-related spending and compliance center expansion), “Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul said in a note earlier this month.

Drbul also has un $ 4,000 price target on Amazon stock. Meanwhile, the analyst of Jefferies, Brent Thill, recently defended a 70% rise in Amazon shares.