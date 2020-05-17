The spread of COVID-19 keeps authorities around the world on alert. While health professionals search for a vaccine, some companies are looking for ways to keep their businesses open and ensure that their spaces are free of the virus, such is the case of Amazon that built a robot designed to kill the new coronavirus with ultraviolet light (UV).

Amazon is one of the companies that is earning the most from the coronavirus. With millions of people staying at home, shopping through the internet has become one of the best alternatives. But the company is not only dedicated to electronic commerce, it also has stores that, it assures, it will keep disinfected with the new robot. According to a video that the US media showed, the robot looks a bit like a hotel luggage cart, with a metal frame attached to a rectangular background with wheels. On one side at least 10 UV tube lights are mounted.

The function of this robot is to go through the aisles of the Whole Foods store by aiming ultraviolet light at all the shelves and at the doors of the freezers. According to the company, the robot could be used in warehouses and in Whole Foods stores to kill the virus on surfaces such as food, containers and door handles because, according to scientific demonstrations, UV light can mutate the genetic material of viruses and other microbes and make it impossible for them to reproduce – in other words, UV light can kill viruses and germs without harming humans.

Amazon spokeswoman Kristen Kish said the company’s robotics group has been designing and testing the UV robot. “We have great ideas coming from all areas of the company. Our particular robotics group has been turned into a development research laboratory for innovation by COVID-19, first using machine learning to detect opportunities for social distancing in our building, and now beginning to design and test disinfection with mobile ultraviolet sanitation. “

However, he clarified that for now it is only about tests, so the robots are not currently using in any Amazon store or Whole Foods Market. And is that implementing this type of technology can be quite expensive. It should be noted that Amazon has not been free from the controversy as some employees of its stores have complained about the little security they provide despite the fact that cases of people infected with COVID-19 have been detected. We will see if with his robot with UV light improves his image regarding this topic.

