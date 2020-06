Although the de-escalation in Spain is about to come to an end, the fiction is still willing to remind us of the strictest days. La 1 issued the comedy Quarantine Diaries precisely during the days of confinement; HBO Spain premiered last week At home, when the quarantine was already beginning to loosen and now it is Amazon Prime Video that has joined the trend with the announcement of the premiere on July 3 of Relatos con-fin-a-dos, when the new normality is already a fact.

