Amazon welcomes new CEO Andy Jassy with $ 215 million in company stock

The much announced departure of Jeff Bezos is about to be fulfilled this Monday, July 5 and his place will be taken by Andy Jassy, who must be very excited for several reasons, including running a successful company with a great future and the Amazon stock package that awaits him and that shines as bright as gold.

And it is that Amazon informed at the beginning of the week to the Securities and Exchange Commission, that Jassy will receive 61,000 shares Company’s ordinary tenure conferred for 10 years upon becoming president and CEO on July 5, Fox Business reported.

The online retailer’s shares closed at $ 3,510.98 on Friday, which means that the new CEO will add $ 214,169,780 million to his personal fortune.

Andy Jasyy’s story at Amazon began to be written in 1997, when he joined the company’s marketing department and worked his way up to his current position as head of Amazon Web Services.

Jeff Bezos announced earlier this year to his 1.3 million employees that Jassy would succeed him at the management of the online retail giant.

The company that started in a garage selling books was founded in 1994 and has been the basis of the fortune of its creator who today has made him the richest man on the planet, according to Forbes, with $ 201.8 billion dollars, an amount that is difficult to understand if it were necessary to explain everything that can be bought with that money.

Jeff Bezos has commented that he will dedicate his time to the attention of all his projects, among which are Amazon, Blue Origin, The Washington Post and the Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

Meanwhile, in Bezos’ committed schedule, in addition to July 5, the 20th of the same month is already reserved, the date on which he will travel into space with his brother Mark, Wally Funk and with the winner of the auction for the first ticket to reach $ 28 million.

Bezos in all this time has won the recognition of many for his business achievements and also the antipathy of many others, who have shown displeasure to his person in a change.org petition, in which they suggest that the millionaire not return to Earth after his space trip.

