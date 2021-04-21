Amazon wants you to forget the card at home and pay with the palm of your hand | Technology

Amazon continues to develop increasingly futuristic payment methods. Three years ago we knew its stores without ATMs, now it presents us with a form of payment for which we will only need the palm of our hand.

Jeff Bezos’ company has diversified in such a way that we now have smart assistants, e-books, and gadgets to consume multimedia content. But the thick core continues to be trade and associated services.

The sale of electronics to food products led to the opening of their first physical store in 2018. It is not just any store, because in it we do not need to go to the cashier to pay. Charges are made automatically to our payment method, normally card, once we leave the venue.

Yes, I am talking about the Amazon Go Grocery. These stores that seem typical of a future like the one in the movie “Her” are already a reality in various parts of the world, although they are mainly concentrated in the United States. On a visit we made we had the opportunity to live the experience offered by a futuristic store and the truth is that it did not leave us indifferent.

To all this accumulation of advances in terms of transactions is added a novelty, paying with the palm of your hand. You have read well, you can pay with the simple gesture of placing your hand on top of a scanner. Let’s see, paying with the palm of your hand is not as literal as it sounds.

The process works as follows: Users who want to try this system must register in Amazon One, after this they must insert their chosen credit card and finally the palm scan will be carried out. Of course, the user can choose the palm he wants to scan and if he wants to scan both.

It is a strange system, the most common is the scan of fingerprints or face. At least this is what we have been doing for a long time thanks to smartphones. Although it is also true that companies like LG tried to convince the user that scanning the palm of the hand, and then using the terminal through gestures could be something comfortable.

From Amazon they assure that this system is safe and that protect user data thanks to the fact that no image of the user’s palm is stored on the devices. All images are encrypted and sent to an extreme security zone made to store Amazon One data.

If you are eager to go to a store to pay with the palm of your hand, the first thing you should know is that in Spain at the moment there is no establishment with these characteristics. Things change if you live in Seattle, there you will find supermarket chains like Whole Foods Market that already accept this type of payment.