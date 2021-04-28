Amazon wants to replace the credit card with the customer’s hand

But the company intends to go much further, with the idea of facilitate payment in the different establishments to which the client goes on a daily or weekly basis. Thus, every time we order a coffee at our favorite establishment, or a sandwich, all you have to do is pass your hand through the reader and not have to take your credit card out of your pocket.

What about security?

Since the impression of the palm of the hand will be stored on a server, and in turn a connection will be established with the user’s bank account, it is normal that some doubts related to the data security, especially if we take into account that, until now, applications that used the palm of the hand to identify and / or pay had already been developed and launched, and some states or countries decided to ban them.