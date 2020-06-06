Online sales giant Amazon is in talks to buy autonomous vehicle startup Zoox, according to sources close to the company, who have indicated that this agreement would accelerate the company’s efforts to get closer to the automotive sector.

“Zoox has received the interest to carry out a strategic transaction of several companies and has been working with Qatalyst Partners to evaluate said interest,” they indicated from the startup, according to Bloomberg.

This autonomous vehicle technology company has secured $ 1 billion (€ 911 million) of funding since its founding, with the goal of developing a driverless car. According to Forbes, the company is valued at about $ 3.2 billion.

However, after a 2018 funding round, Zoox’s board of directors voted to remove CEO, Kent Kentley-Klay. On his departure from the company, the executive criticized the move, saying the directors were “optimizing for a little money at the expense of profound progress.”

Automated driving is a technology of interest to Amazon, both for last kilometer deliveries and in its logistics centers (where robots are responsible for moving packages from one area to another). The American company bought the robotics company Kiva Systems in 2012 for $ 775 million.

More recently, it also invested $ 530 million in Aurora Innovation, another autonomous driving technology startup created by ex-employees of Google, Tesla and Uber.

Amazon has also invested in Rivian’s electric vans

Autonomous driving is not the only mobility technology Amazon is investing in. The American multinational decided to invest $ 700 million in Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer that plans to launch an electric pick-up and SUV, the Rivian R1T and R1S, in the coming months.

Months after the first investment, Amazon announced in September the purchase of 100,000 Rivian electric vans, the largest order in history for this type of vehicle. It is a light and fully electric delivery vanWith a long wheelbase and wide cargo area, a high roof and a highly visible driving cab, Amazon will use it for home delivery and other tasks.

Amazon plans to have the first 10,000 electric vans on the roads by 2022 and 100% of them by 2030. They are slated to prevent the emission of four million tons of carbon per year.