Amazon wants its warehouse employees to feel like ‘industrial athletes’ | Life

Amazon calls its warehouse employees with heavy workloads “industrial athletes,” according to an internal company circular leaked online.

New problems for Amazon.

After it was discovered last May that its workers urinated in bottles because they did not have time to go to the bathroom, a leaked internal company circular adds even more fuel to the fire.

As The Verge explains, an internal company document explains to its warehouse employees not to see themselves as overworked cogs in a gigantic machinery, but as “industrial athletes”.

In addition, in the circular they also indicate that they must prepare their bodies in the same way in which a professional athlete trains for any event they have on the calendar.

It also warns that some of them will walk about 20 kilometers a day during their workday, burning an average of 400 calories and suggests some tactics to prepare for work like changing your diet and sleep schedules, avoiding dehydration, and even keeping an eye on the color of your urine.

In this guide, he also recommends that his workers buy comfortable shoes at the end of their shift. to better fit your swollen feet to avoid tightness or blisters, a familiar tip for cross-country runners or hikers who walk long hours a day.

Obviously, the comparison with elite athletes does not make much sense. These professionals are prepared, spend a lot of time warming up to avoid injuries and can rest and recover after the event, while Amazon workers couldn’t do all this.

The employees of the American company do not have professional nutritionists or chefs who are dedicated to regulating their bodies and would have to eat a balanced diet to be able to perform at their best.

In this sense, Amazon has communicated you are trying to offer healthy snacks to your workers, although that vision is far from the experience of true professional athletes.

The Verge further stresses that athletes have a physique and experience that allows them to train and compete at a high level, while many of Amazon’s workers have no experience in physical work. And for that reason, there have been high rates of injuries in the working day.

And all this preparation and physical effort so that Amazon then “hires and fires” people just to meet annual internal turnover targets.

