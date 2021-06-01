Amazon updates you for those elevator conversations with your neighbors

Know the weather conditions both inside and outside your home with these two smart devices from Netatmo.

Sometimes knowing the weather conditions can help you escape the usual awkwardness of elevator conversations with your neighbors. For this reason, we invite you to discover the existence of two Netatmo devices that will offer you this information about the weather you need. On the one hand, there is the add-on module for Netatmo Weather Station, which gives you multiple data about the atmosphere of a room inside your house.

On the other hand, this Netatmo pack is composed of a wireless rain gauge, also for the Netatmo Weather Station, with which you can view rainfall level measurements from your smartphone, receive alerts when it starts to rain and see the evolution of the rain in recent days. In summary, these two devices are key to knowing the weather conditions both inside and outside your home. You can buy them for about 117 euros at Amazon.

Essential data for elevator conversations

As we say, these devices work together with the Netatmo Meteorological Station, which you can buy on Amazon for 150 euros. To this you can add up to 3 additional modules like the one we have talked about, which makes several measurements about the climate inside the house.

With it you can know the temperature of a room, the level of humidity, the air quality and alerts you when you need to ventilate the room. In addition, it also integrates a sound level meter to let you know the noise levels.

You can also add a rain gauge to the Weather Station to have a control of the level of precipitation in your place of residence. With it you can check the rain measurements from your mobile, receive alerts when it starts to rain to pick up the clothes hanging and check the rainfall history. Of course, it must be installed within 100 meters of the Smart Weather Station.

Both devices are smart, so you can control their use through the smartphone app, available for Android and iOS. Furthermore, they are compatible with Alexa and Apple HomeKit, so you can control them with your voice. You know, the add-on module and the wireless rain gauge cost about 117 euros on Amazon, and they will give you all the necessary information so that elevator conversations are not boring.

