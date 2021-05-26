Amazon updates the little ones and keeps them safe with this little gadget

The little ones always safe with this smartwatch from Amazon.

The smallest of the house each time make the leap into the technological world, and that does not have to be a negative thing. We know there are dangers, but also technology that can help us protect them. Thanks to Amazon you can buy a simple smart watch that will keep the little ones located and safe at all times. The I amMomo H20 is at your fingertips for only 79 euros.

Your first smartwatch

This smart watch features a GPS that will allow you to have the little ones located at all times. What’s more, incorporates an SOS button that children can press to automatically call a preset number. Because if, this watch can make and receive calls, also messages. Arrives with IP67 certification, it will survive all kinds of splashes.

