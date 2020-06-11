Tomorrow, June 11, Sony will hold a presentation dedicated to learning about games in development for the PlayStation 5, known as The Future of Gaming. Although at the moment it has not been confirmed which titles will be present during the event, Maybe Amazon UK has already ruined a couple of surprises.

According to Amazon UK, games from Konami, 2K, Koch Media, Rockstar, Bethesda, Bandai Namco and many other companies are on the way to the PlayStation 5. These product pages do not present any more information that indicates what experience it may be. What is striking is that he mentions that his prices will be £ 69.99 pounds, although this may only be temporary. It is important to note that these titles are no longer listed.

Amazon UK has 3 placeholder listings for some PS5 games Konami

Take two

Koch Media

Similarly, an Amazon UK seller has mentioned that, in total, There are 118 related products for PS5 and 132 for Xbox Series X in their catalog. This not only includes games, since consoles and different accessories are taken into account. It is also mentioned that the consoles have 500GB, 1TB and 2TB models, although it specifies that this is not 100% safe.

Someone who claims to be a vendor on Amazon says there are 118 PS5 listings in total Also, those two PlayStation 5 console listings that have been floating around are probably inaccurate ..and PLEASE do not expect 118 games to be announced tomorrow

At the moment, the price and launch date of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 remain a mystery, although considering that The Future of Gaming will take place tomorrow at 3:00 pm (Mexico City time). ), It is possible that Sony finally clarifies the doubts that circulate about its next console.

On related topics, another Amazon UK listing has revealed the possible price of the PlayStation 5.

