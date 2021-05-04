Amazon triples its profits thanks to the coronavirus pandemic



Jeff Bezos created Amazon in 1994 planning for it to be just an online bookstore.

Photo: MARK RALSTON / Getty Images

Despite the fact that, during the first quarter of the year, the pandemic was still wreaking havoc on the economy, Amazon has tripled its profits over the previous year, driven by the growth of online shopping.

Amazon also posted revenue of more than $ 100 billion, this being the second consecutive quarter the company has surpassed that mark.

In the first three months of this year, the company reported earnings of $ 8.1 billion, compared to $ 2.5 billion the previous year.

Amazon sales increased 44% during the first two months of 2021 compared to the same period last year to reach $ 108.5 billion dollars.

The increase in sales came despite the e-commerce giant postponing its “Prime Day,” where it offers a variety of deals to customers at deep discounts. The event usually helps the company boost its sales.

Amazon also saw growth in areas other than online sales.. Amazon’s web services, which provide cloud storage for governments and companies like Netflix, saw a 32% increase in sales compared to the previous year.

The e-commerce giant also released a forecast for the second quarter. He said he expects to secure between $ 110,000 and $ 116,000 million in sales, which is more than analysts expected, as reported in Sputnik.

The development comes as Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos prepares to step out of his position and become CEO. He has already announced that this change will take place sometime in the second half of the year.

In announcing his decision, Bezos said this in no way means that he is retiring and emphasized that he will remain committed to Amazon’s initiatives.

Jeff Bezos is expected to focus on his other projects, such as his space company Blue Origin, the Day 1 Fund and Bezos Earth, which aim to combat climate change.

However, the company recovered and Bezos became one of the richest people in the world. In fact, in 2017 he became the richest man in the world, surpassing Bill Gates.

Right now his fortune is $ 201.4 billion and some reports say he could become the world’s first billionaire in 2026.

Three years later, Bezos went public with the company. His bankruptcy forecast almost came true in 2002, when Amazon’s rapid spending caused financial problems and its income stagnated.

