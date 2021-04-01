Amazon tries to paraphrase Joan Laporta in promotion of Sergio Ramos’ documentary and screw up

Amazon prime promotes the second season of the documentary Sergio Ramos and he wanted to use a play on words that would bring to everyone’s memory the poster of Joan Laporta in Madrid in pre-campaign for the presidency of the FC Barcelona, in which it said “You want to see you again”, but the play has gone wrong.

The digital platform placed a poster on Passeig de Gràcia paraphrasing Laporta, but it has a grammatical error. The “Earn from that in turn to veure” with which it was intended to say “I want you to see me again” it should have been “Win that in tourneu a veure”.

In the absence of knowing if Amazon is going to change the canvas or leave it as it is, the debate opens whether the grammatical error was made on purpose to become viral and make the promotion of the documentary about Sergio Ramos reach more people through social networks.