This knowledge needed to be saved.

In an age like the present one where the languages, mythologies, histories, culture and knowledge of the native peoples of each country are disappearing, it is necessary to rescue them.

For this very reason a tribe in the Amazon, the Matsés peoples of Brazil and Peru have come together to create a 500-page encyclopedia of their most important traditional medicine. This document is complicated by 5 shamans with the help of the Acaté conservation group and details each plant used and its form of applications.

“The [Enciclopedia de Medicina Tradicional Matsés] marks the first time that shamans from an Amazon tribe have created a full transcription of your medicinal knowledge written in your own language and words“Says Christopher Herndon, president and co-founder of Acaté, in an interview.

The Matsés have printed this encyclopedia only in your native language in order to prevent their knowledge from being stolen by corporations and being used freely without having to pay anyone for the formulas. This encyclopedia is intended as a guide for new shamans.

“One of Matsés’ most famous senior healers died before his knowledge could be transmitted, so it was time. Acaté and the Matsés leadership decided to prioritize the Encyclopedia before more of the elders were lost and they will take their ancestral knowledge, ”continues Herndon.

Acaté has started a program that connects Matsés shamans with young students. They offer a tutoring program to teach anyone who wants to learn their forms of medicine and thus preserve their lifestyle.

“With the knowledge of medicinal plants rapidly disappearing among most indigenous groups and without anyone writing it, the real losers in the end are tragically indigenous stakeholders themselvesHerndon said. “The methodology developed by the Matsés and Acaté can be a template for other indigenous cultures to protect their ancestral knowledge,” he concludes.

