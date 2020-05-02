The multinational presented benefits of $ 2,535 million dollars between January and March 2020, 29% less than last year

Amazon reported that for the first time it could register their first quarterly loss in five years and they will spend more than $ 4 billion to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

The American multinational presented this Thursday a profit of $ 2,535 million dollars between January and March 2020, 29% less than the 3,561 in the first quarter of last year, and warned that everything earned in April, May and June could be entirely devoted to expenses to deal with COVID-19.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, said that “under normal circumstances” the company would make $ 4 billion in operating profit in the second quarter of the year, but due to the current COVID-19 crisis, the company intends to spend all those profits “and perhaps a little more” in coronavirus related expenses.

Among the stipulated expenses is shipping products to customers and keeping employees safe by purchasing protective equipment for staff, sanitizing its facilities, creating efficient processes to maintain effective social distancing, higher wages, and hundreds of millions to develop COVID-19 tests.



