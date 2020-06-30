Although some companies are making layoffs around the world to deal with the coronavirus crisis, other companies have decided to compensate their workers for ‘services provided’ during the worst of the pandemic.

For example, Amazon will reward its front-line employees, those in charge of preparing or delivering orders, as well as assisting customers in stores, with the payment of a $ 500 thank you bonus (445 euros) in the case of full-time workers of the e-commerce giant, as well as Whole Foods supermarkets or associated delivery service drivers.

“Our frontline operations teams have made a incredible effort in recent months and we want to express our appreciation with an extraordinary special bonus that will total 500 million dollars, 445 million euros, “announced the Global Head of Amazon Operations Dave Clark.

In this way, all the front-line employees and associates who have been in the company during the month of June will receive the bonus, said the manager, reports Europa Press.

Specifically, the multinational specified that in the case of full-time employees of Amazon, Whole Foods and associated delivery services this bonus will be $ 500, while in the case of part-time workers the amount of the bonus will be 250 dollars (222 euros).

On their side, the market managers at Amazon and Whole Foods will charge a thank you cousin 1,000 dollars (890 euros), while the owners of associated delivery services will receive a prize of 3,000 dollars (2,670 euros).

In the case of drivers of Amazon FlexThese will receive a bonus of $ 150 if they have exceeded 10 hours of work in June.