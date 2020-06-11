“We uphold stricter government regulations on the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and Congress appears ready to meet this challenge,” the company said in a statement.

The US e-commerce company Amazon announced today that it will ban police from using its facial recognition program for a year and called for regulations for the ethical use of technology, in the context of protests over the murder of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white cop.

“We uphold stricter government regulations on the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and Congress appears ready to meet this challenge,” the company said in a statement.

Amazon announced that decision after several anti-racist groups asked via social media to cut off the supply of its Rekognition program and its Ring surveillance cameras to the United States police and immigration services.

That software was criticized for failing to recognize black people, The New York Times reported.

Amazon’s decision is in addition to those adopted in recent days by IBM, which also prohibited the police from using its own facial recognition program, and Axon, which prevented it from using its cameras.