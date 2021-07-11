Amazon, the big winner of the week in the stock markets

This Monday the founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos left his position as CEO of the company, which has been occupied by Andy Jassy. “We chose that date because of its sentimental value to me, since it was the day that Amazon was founded in 1994, exactly 27 years ago,” said Bezos in his last speech as CEO at the general meeting of shareholders that Amazon held last Month of May.

Technically, price is clearly ‘rearing its head’ above the top of the side (resistance) that the price has been moving through for just over a year. And experience has shown me that the wide sides that are surpassed by their upper part usually bring with it important increases in terms of medium term. Which is not incompatible, at all, with the possibility that we will attend a potential ‘throw back’ to the new support (formerly resistance) at $ 3,555. While the title has been shifting within one side in the last 12 months the Nasdaq 100 has appreciated almost 50%.



Amazon weekly chart since late 2016

And all of the above, within a flawless uptrend background, or primary. Note the flawlessness of the bullish guideline that joins the rising lows since the end of 2008 and that presents three flawless points of support or tangency in it. Minimum condition necessary to be able to speak of a full-blown guideline. That being said, where do you have resistance right now? Nowhere does it not have them. And the only thing you can turn to is round and psychological numbers that sometimes act as levels of control. $ 4,000 as the most immediate target.



Amazon weekly chart since 2007