Amazon teases purchase of MGM empire, including James Bond

The panorama of the great cinematographic industries in the United States is to say the least agitated. The health situation caused by the coronavirus an industry has shaken that, even without a pandemic, it could not find its place in a new world led by streaming. Now, a new line is being written in this battle with a possible purchase of the Hollywood studio Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) by Amazon. According to the Financial Times, Jeff Bezos would be willing to pay a whopping 9,000 million dollars for the house of James Bond or Rocky.

If the purchase is formalized, which has not been confirmed so far by any of the parties, MGM would surrender to a reality that the rest of the major studios have already passed through. Warner Bros. ended up giving in to AT&T, Fox surrendered to the charms of Disney and is now part of its Disney Plus universe. Paramount merged with ViacomCBS and Universal entered Comcast.

And while it is true that most of the large operations have not been caused by the coronavirus, it has long been imposed to join or die. In the case of MGM, which still has in hand since the beginning of 2020 the premiere of No time to die, the closure of cinemas it was the coup de grace. The study even considered sell the broadcasting rights to Netflix to make its entry into the streaming world official. With no platform of its own to compete with, it was its only recourse. Netflix, although interested in the juiciness of the title, declined the offer for the price of it.

Amazon with control of the Bond franchise among others

Although the new James Bond film, No time to die, already has a date for its exclusive release in theaters next September 2021, the officialization of the purchase of MGM by Amazon it would open a new panorama for the house. Amazon Prime Video would therefore be the simultaneous output platform for MGM titles. It would be, therefore, the icing on a very measured strategy in Amazon’s empire as a place of media and entertainment. Amazon would control Twitch broadcasts, NFL rights, podcasts, music, books, series and movies.

Amazon would take over the production and ownership of the rights to some of the series and movie titles

Likewise, the crisis is not new to MGM. Already in 2008, the study was in the position of selling part of its shareholding to the Anchorage Capital hedge fund to avoid the crisis. Since then, and despite their successful titles, MGM has bridged the abyss.

Be that as it may, Amazon would take over the production and ownership of the rights to some of the most renowned series and movie titles in Hollywood. The story of the maid, distributed by Hulu and broadcast by HBO in Spain, The Hobbit, of course James Bond or Fargo would be, from now on, in the hands of Bezos.

