Amazon supports the lazy with this simple gadget

If you are lazy having to get up from the couch to turn the light on or off, this SwitchBot is made for you.

Amazon has an ideal device for you if you are one of those who feel extremely lazy when having to get up from the sofa or bed to turn the light on or off. His name is SwitchBot, and it’s just a automatic pushbutton of switches and buttons that will do the work that you dictate through a mobile app.

Thanks to this simple gadget, you can turn your house into a smart home without having to replace the devices that make it up. In addition, SwitchBot is compatible with devices Amazon’s Echo, Google’s Nest, and Apple Homepod if you accompany it with a SwitchBot Hub or Hub Mini, so you can also control it with your voice. We know more details about this curious device, below.

SwitchBot, an ideal gadget for lazy people

As we have mentioned, SwitchBot is a small device that you can place next to the switches and buttons so that they turn the devices on or off for you. Available in black and white, SwitchBot is compatible with lights, fans, coffee makers, computers and much more. Thus, when you have to turn on the fan and you don’t want to get up from the sofa, you can order the automatic button to do so using the app.

SwitchBot also allows you schedule on and off of the devices, for example, you can set the light in the room to turn on at 7 in the morning, when you get up. By the way, in the mobile application you can set a password so that only you can use SwithBot.

This curious device, ideal for lazy people, is compatible with Amazon Echo, Google Nest and Apple Homepod devices, which makes it easy for you to use it with your voice. Of course, for this you have to accompany it with a Switch Bot Hub or Hub Mini, the latter for sale for 35 euros on Amazon.

In addition, it integrates a replaceable battery that can reach up to 600 days of life. In short, a most interesting device if you want to automate some activities in your home without having to buy new smart devices that can be yours for only 25 euros on Amazon.

