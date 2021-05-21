Amazon Studios confirms the second season of the Wheel of Time

With the first season of The Wheel of Time about to end its filming, Amazon has already confirmed that it will have a second season

As the first season wraps up filming in the Czech Republic, Amazon Studios has confirmed the second season of The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novel series. Both seasons, co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

“The trust that Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible throughout the entire process of creating this series. Confirming a second season before the first has been released is a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and in the title itself, and we couldn’t be happier to continue living and working in the world that Robert Jordan created ”, stated showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins (Agents of SHIELD). “This project is something that I have been excited about since I was a teenager, and seeing it come to life and having the resources to make the production really reflect what’s on the pages of the books is something I’m looking forward to seeing. fans of the saga. And the second season continues to expand the world we built in the first. “

For his part, Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios, added: “The Wheel of Time is a successful series of fantasy novels by Robert Jordan, famous for the richness of the world and the diversity of the characters he created. The approach that Rafe and his team have taken to this project is a testament to Amazon Studios’ commitment to bringing something special to devoted fans of the series around the world. In collaboration with the Sony Pictures Television team, we wanted to break the news to our Prime Video customers of the launch of a second season so they would know that the journey continues. “

“From the moment we introduced the project to the Amazon Studios team, we realized that they shared the same enthusiasm as we do for this production based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novel series, and that we were all creating something special and extraordinary. ”Said Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television. “Confirming a second season just after finishing the first is a clear example of his dedication and faith in this series. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience the magic that Rafe, our talented producers, Rosamund and the rest of the cast and crew have created. “

About the Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling and epic world where magic exists and only a few women can access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of an incredibly powerful female organization called Aes Sedai, when she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There he embarks on a dangerous journey around the world with five young men, one of whom has been prophesied as the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s hit fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time has been adapted for television by series executive producer and director Rafe Judkins (Marvel, Agents of SHIELD, Hemlock Grove). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam !, Nightmares, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers; In addition, Briesewitz will direct the first two episodes of the series. Rosamund Pike signs as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as production consultants. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

The Wheel of Time will join the thousands of series and movies available in the Prime Video catalog, including other Spanish Amazon Original series such as El Cid, La Templanza and LOL: Si te ríes, perddes, as well as upcoming releases Celebrity Bake Off Spain, GEO: Beyond the Limit and A Private Affair, and globally critically acclaimed and award-winning Amazon Original series such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Hunters, The Boys, Homecoming, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm , Good Omens and Carnival Row, and licensed content.