Amazon continues to surprise us with its new offers. The last one is directed towards one of its most important niches: that of the young public, and more specifically, to the university sector. The American giant uncovers its Amazon Student service to dazzle this part of the population that goes out of its way to buy through the Internet.

Amazon’s idea is to strengthen its presence in the student group, a decisive sector for the present and the future of electronic commerce. They will be the protagonists of the new changes, and offers like this will help them stay on Amazon’s side. With this service, young students will be able to enjoy the advantages of belonging to the select group of Amazon Prime consumers at a reduced price.. In this article we will explain in detail its conditions and characteristics. If you are a student, we present you an offer that you cannot miss!

What is Amazon Student?

Amazon Student, the new great offer from Amazon for the student community

Amazon Student is defined as a subscription program aimed exclusively at college students. Thanks to its contracting, at a highly competitive price, which is located in the € 18 per year, all students will be able to count on the services Amazon Prime at half price. With the full integrity of its advantages.

For the most indecisive, Amazon offers Amazon Student under a fantastic offer. With your subscription to this service you will have a free trial period that reaches 90 days. And after that, you must decide what to do, being able to change your mind at any time.

Amazon Student it’s a luxury because it allows you to enjoy a very comfortable service at student price. An Amazon commitment to a sector that they consider deeply decisive. In the following lines we will count their conditions.

Conditions to subscribe to Amazon Student

The Amazon Student service is already the most coveted in its market. Hopefully being a student! To live again an essential part of our memories and to enjoy a prime subscription at a very reduced price. Since not all of us will have this luck, Here we explain the requirements you must meet to get your new Amazon Student service. The prime of a lifetime at half the price.

The first condition to which we will have to pay attention is related to the account. The first step to follow is create an Amazon account, and then everything else will come. With the account already registered, we must ensure that we are students enrolled in a university center located in Spain. Later, it is the turn of the receipt. We must present proof of our enrollment with the university, prior to requesting the Amazon Student. This task will be vital to enjoy the service as soon as possible. After that, we will make sure link a valid email address created from our university. With this email address we will Sign up for Amazon Student.

Advantages of belonging to Amazon Student

If you are a student and you want to subscribe to this Amazon service, you must know the series of advantages that they offer you. Further, having a differential factor: the trial period of ninety days free. In the following lines we present all its advantages.

Fast delivery service

This service is characterized by facilitating fast, free and unlimited shipping at no additional cost. One of the most coveted features offered by Amazon and one of the maximum profits of electronic commerce. With your Amazon Student subscription, you can enjoy it at a sensational price. In this way, if you need a last minute gift, you do not have time to go to the store or you stay up late studying, with this service you will solve your problems. With the prime features of Amazon Student you will have access to shipments in one day in two million products.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, one of the services included by Amazon Student

Another of the particularities that you will contract with your Amazon Student service is related to the audiovisual products that Amazon offers exclusively. Your subscription will give you access to the best series and movies. A very interesting attraction if you are a student. Among the exclusive services that Amazon proposes for its audiovisual content we will find fashion titles such as the documentary of the captain of Real Madrid, “The heart of Sergio Ramos”. In addition, you can enjoy these contents from any platform. By downloading the Prime Video app you can follow your series and movies from your Smartphone or Tablet.

Amazon Prime Music

Apart from enjoying the best video products in your subscription, if you are a student you can also add the Amazon Prime Music service to your experience. More than two million songs and hundreds of ad-free playlists. All this, when contracting the Amazon Student service, a unique opportunity for any student. With Amazon Prime Music you will listen to streaming music on all your favorite devices, and you will have the option to download your songs to also listen to them without an internet connection.

Amazon Twitch Prime

A service that will greatly interest students. With the Amazon Student contract you will have access and additional content on Twitch every month. Characters, vehicles and improvements for the most famous games, thanks to your Amazon Student. In addition, you will have a free monthly subscription so you can support your favorite issuer. Also, Amazon Twich Prime will give you surprises, in the form of free games and exclusive rewards.

Amazon Photos

Another of the reference factors that will accompany each student with their subscription. Photos are vital entertainment for young people, and with this Amazon Prime service they will have free unlimited photo storage. Amazon Photos incorporates the Amazon Drive service, where all your memories will be safe. As if you had a virtual album that you can access at any time and remember your best photos from any device. Another splendid benefit of subscribing to the Amazon Student service.

Amazon Prime Reading

Amazon Prime Reading, culture also has a place in your subscription

We cannot neglect culture. And Amazon wants to spread this message to young people. Amazon Prime Reading is also included in Amazon Student favors, which will provide access to multiple eBooks for each student. You will not need a Kindle device to read them, but with the free Kindle app and your Amazon Prime Reading service you can enjoy them on any of your devices. Read where and when you want!

Priority Access

If you want to be up to date on any type of purchase, Amazon Student is also your service. It will give you access to the flash offers, thirty minutes before their launch for the entire public. So you will have preference over others when it comes to getting the best products at the best price. This priority access gives you the opportunity to find exactly what you are looking for in the best possible conditions.

Find Prime

The Prime indicator will make your task much easier on all Amazon services. Selectable Prime articles, videos and books are clearly marked, and this will save you time and speed up your searches.. One more help offered by the Amazon Student service.

Great service in irrepressible conditions

Amazon Student is a unique opportunity that has been opened for all students, and it is an ideal time to take advantage of it. In addition to all its advantages, reviewed in the previous lines, the Amazon Student service is presented in irreparable conditions.

If you subscribe to Amazon Student, you will have access to the facilities of Amazon Prime during a completely free trial of ninety days, something exceptional in this type of services. So, when you finish your trial period, you can continue with your subscription at a price reduced to 50% off. A wonder only available to students and that you can only enjoy in a maximum period of four years. The opportunity is now. Pay only half of Amazon Prime fees and take advantage of all its benefits.

On the other hand, if at the end of the ninety-day trial period you decide not to continue enjoying this service, you can unsubscribe without any problem and without having to proceed with any type of payment. Here we have introduced you to the Amazon Student subscription: live like a Prime and pay like a student.

* All purchase prices included in this article are updated as of 10-14-2019.