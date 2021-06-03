Amazon strengthens its resources to detect Covid

06/03/2021 at 09:47 CEST

Amazon will expand its Covid testing laboratory facilities in the UK as the pandemic continues. The online sales giant claimed this would benefit UK employees and public health. However, analysts stated that also could provide business opportunities in the healthcare sector and enhance Amazon’s reputation after questions about working conditions.

Amazon recently moved into the online pharmacy business in the United States. For subscribers to your Prime service. In 2020, the online retail giant established laboratories in Kentucky and Greater Manchester to process employee PCR tests. The Manchester laboratory has processed 900,000 samples test to date.

Test results are anonymous and will be shared with Public Health England once laboratory sequencing is approved. Its coronavirus response efforts so far have cost the company $ 11.5 billion. Tom Forte, managing director and senior research analyst at DA Davidson, said Amazon could convert Covid-19 testing staff and healthcare clinics for consumer use.