Amazon Stock Debuts Are a Post-Bezos High

The saying that “nobody is essential” is more present than ever in Amazon after the departure of its founder Jeff Bezos. Gone are 20 years of accumulated stock market advances at 9,466% and 7 more out of the market, the direct defense of his already ex-wife MacKenzie Scott to those who criticized her husband in the Amazon valuations, marathon days and the composition of the Senior S team, his hard core of company executives.

And ahead we find for example cwith a market capitalization of 1.88 trillion, which already follows very closely in the footsteps of the billionaires Apple and Microsoft, a rise praised since their departure, mainly due to the support of the Pentagon’s no to Microsoft and Washington’s warning about surveillance in their operations to avoid monopolistic practices together with Facebook. And above all cloud computing.

That is the current aspect of an Amazon in which one of the risks it contains, according to the experts, is not having more room to grow. Overvaluation in what is on the table, which some analysts consider. And even better alternatives on the market, for a share that trades at 30 times its Ebitda and with $ 205 book value. An expensive price.

Nonetheless, Bank of America maintains its price target of $ 4,360 per share. And, for example, from Morgan Stanley they even consider that Amazon could reach, in 2023, with its leadership and progressive performance in the cloud, $ 6,000 per share. Right now if we look at the market average collected by Tipranks that is globally committed to the purchase of the security, as is the case of 32 of the 32 analysts consulted. Your average target price, $ 4,299.35 a share, which is a potential value of 16.78%.

Now it’s all challenges for Andy Jazzy the hitherto head of cloud services, AWS, and the great future of the company. The experts consider that the integration of equipment and therefore the establishment, without problems, of your new S equipment adapted to your needs, should be one of their priorities.

And above all let the market feel that nothing has changed at the top: that everything remains the same with the idea of ​​transferring that the figures can be maintained and especially the group income, after registering more than 386,000 million at the end of last year, with the tailwinds of the pandemic.

At the moment his first actions or, rather, the first impression of the market, with the special collaboration of the Pentagon back him. The fact that the US Defense Ministry decided to suspend its agreement with Microsoft in the JEDI Cloud contract, valued at 10 billion dollars, projected to value with 4.7% profit on the first day of the new CEO heading Amazon. And it is that in 2019 AWS lost that contract, they say, that, by the hand of Donald Trump due to his disagreements with the Washington Post, owned by Bezos.

But now a new contract is forthcoming for which both will compete. We are talking about the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability for which both are going to compete, with Amazon, according to the analysts of Raymond James, the first of the pool. And let’s not forget that this is one of the many government contracts that are up for grabs.

The market value barely lost 0.40% in the last five days, but rose 8.80% in the last month, 10.46% in the quarter, and 17.7% in the previous semester. So far this year the value has already gained 13% in the market.

But the second risk may come from the federal capital of the United States. Specifically of the Mall. Capitolio and Casa Blanca, with a president Joe Biden who has asked to the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice enforcement of antitrust rules in which the market dominance exercised by Big Tech in the country could be affected.

Also in tax matters, with the agreement of the G20, supporting the OECD for every company to pay a minimum corporate tax of 15% as of 2023.

And while Jeff Bezos, about to go into space with his company Blue Origin and his suborbital vertical takeoff and landing rocket New Shepard. Nicknamed like this by Alan Shepard, the first American to go into space and then to John Glenn he was one of the great forgotten of the space race. Y There are already requests from Change.org for Jeff Bezos to go into space … and not return to Earth.

