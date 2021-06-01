Amazon Sidewalk, your Wi-Fi network for your neighbors (but not how you think)

If you have an Amazon smart device with Alexa like an Echo or Ring, you have little time left to prevent them from starting to share part of your Internet connection with your neighbors.

TO as of June 8, the company will automatically list your devices on Amazon Sidewalk. The only way to not participate in this “experiment” will be to disable it manually.

Amazon Sidewalk is a shared mesh network which seeks to “help find pets or valuables with Tile and help devices stay online even if they are out of range of your home Wi-Fi.”

As few people take the time to make advanced adjustments, it is believed that millions of devices will be part of this program that will share the Wi-Fi network with other people.

The Internet giant will begin to implement this system in the United States, although it is expected to gradually roll out to other countries where it also offers its products.

Thus, If you live outside the United States, you will still have a little more time to deactivate this function, before Amazon turns it on by default, in case you want to make it clear.

Pros and cons of Amazon Sidewalk

Amazon

Amazon indicates that this system will help customers to simplify the configurations of new devices, extend the range of the trackers and provide connectivity, in case they lose their original Internet connection.

The company ensures that an Amazon Sidewalk connection is only 80 Kbps, “which is about 1/40 of the bandwidth used to transmit typical high definition video.” They also indicate that Amazon Sidewalk it will never consume more than 500 MB per month.

However, there are also security risks. Like any technology, it is not exempt from possible vulnerabilities. Along the history, the Wi-Fi standard has suffered flaws that have exposed user data.

A security issue on Amazon Sidewalk could expose very personal data. It is that Amazon devices are in such important areas of our lives as seeing who knocks on the door, controls the locks and listens to what happens in the living room.

How to disable Sidewalk

Amazon

The company seeks to provide peace of mind to its clients with an extensive document detailing its security fundamentals. There, it indicates that Amazon Amazon Sidewalk has a three-layer encryption system that guarantees its smooth operation.

However, you are not convinced of the benefits of Sidewalk and you want to deactivate it, you can do it in a simple way and in a few steps.

Opens the application AlexaTap on More and select SettingSelect your account settings. Amazon Amazon SidewalkTap on Amazon Sidewalk Shutdown.

