Amazon sends us 100 years in the future with this crazy mouse

With this button-laden mouse, nothing will ever be the same again.

At Amazon we can find one of the most complete mice on the market. The Swiftpoint Tracer Wired Gaming Mouse comes with everything you can ask a mouse, a lot of speed and a huge number of buttons that you can program. Thanks to Amazon Prime you can receive it at home quickly and for free.

Much more than a common mouse

This curious mouse is full of buttons that will allow you to carry out all kinds of actions without wasting a single second. To be more specific, 13 programmable buttons for maximum efficiency. It even has pressure sensors that will respond differently depending on the force you exert. You haven’t seen a mouse like that.

If you want to take a look at other curious products …

Charging …

READ ALSO

AliExpress soothes your skin against mosquitoes with this little invention

Related topics: Offers, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join